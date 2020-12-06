Grant secured two of six targets for 42 yards and returned four punts for eight yards in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also muffed a punt, but it was recovered by Miami.

Although there was nothing particularly remarkable about his numbers, Grant still had a somewhat prominent role to play in the contest, albeit unintentionally. The speedster was interfered with by the Bengals' Mike Thomas on a would-be punt return in the fourth quarter, taking a premature and low hit that set off a large scuffle between both teams that resulted in the ejections of teammates DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins, as well as Cincinnati's Shawn Williams and William Jackson. Grant otherwise benefited from a timely recovery of his third-quarter muff by Noah Igbinoghene and put together his third straight two-catch effort. The young veteran primarily continues to fill a shorter-area role in the passing game previously handled by Preston Williams (IR-foot), but he'll look to make bigger contributions in what could be a pass-heavy matchup against the Chiefs in Week 14.