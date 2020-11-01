Grant secured one of two targets for 15 yards and notched an 88-yard touchdown on his only punt return in the Dolphins' 28-17 win over the Rams on Sunday. He also returned his sole kickoff for 45 yards.

It was a banner day for Grant in the return game, with his 88-yard score in the second quarter giving the Dolphins a surprising two-touchdown lead. With just 14 receptions and 19 targets through seven games, Grant's fantasy value is significantly higher in formats that count return yards and touchdowns, although the elite speed that allows him to thrive on special teams always gives him theoretical upside as a wideout. He'll look to up his production from scrimmage in a Week 9 interconference showdown against the Cardinals.