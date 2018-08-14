Jakeem Grant practiced with the starters Tuesday, Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Grant replaced Kenny Stills (ankle) during Tuesday's first-team reps, and worked with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on improving his route timing. The 25-year-old is currently the fifth wideout on Miami's depth chart, but if Grant continue to build rapport with Tannehill he could earn a larger role in the offense. Grant is expected to start in Friday night's preseason game against the Panthers, and should continue to serve as the Dolphins' primary return man.

