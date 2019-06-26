Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Preparing for training camp
Grant (Achilles) said he is "over the mental hump" in his rehab process, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Grant hasn't commented on the exact nature of his injury, merely denying that it was an Achilles tear. Whatever the case, he was a limited participant in Miami's offseason program and may be eased into practice during training camp. Despite the injury limiting him to 10 games, Grant enjoyed his best season to date in 2018, catching 21 of 34 targets for 268 yards and two scores while adding a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown. His ability to handle both return jobs and also serve as a third or fourth receiver could inspire the Dolphins to offer him an extension as he prepares for the final year of his rookie contract.
