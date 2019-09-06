Grant is listed as one of Miami's three starting wide receivers, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.

Grant appears to be a huge benefactor of Kenny Stills being traded to the Texans, as he now slots into the starting lineup alongside DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson (hip). The 2016 sixth-round pick has done most of his damage as a return man in his last three seasons with the Dolphins, and will now work to translate his big-play talent into a regular starting role. Undrafted rookie Preston Williams could conceivably push Grant for snaps as the season progresses, but it appears that the No. 3 role will be Grant's to lose Week 1 against Baltimore.