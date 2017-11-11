Grant (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant progressed to a full practice participant Saturday after starting the week not practicing. The 25-year-old seems likely to play Monday given his practice participation, but the questionable tag provides a bit of pause. Kenyan Drake could serve as returner if Grant cannot play, but the Dolphins may also utilize another option given the recent changes with their running back situation.

