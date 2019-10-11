Grant (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Redskins, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins won't make a final decision on Grant's availability until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reported Thursday that he's unlikely to play this weekend. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Albert Wilson (calf/hip) also is questionable, leaving DeVante Parker and Preston Williams as the healthiest Dolphins at the position right now.