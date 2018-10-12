Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Questionable for Week 6
Grant (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant has dabbled in the Dolphins' passing attack this season, averaging 13.8 yards per catch and hauling in a pair of touchdowns. His primary contribution has been in the return game, though, as he ranks first in kickoff return yardage (378) and second in punt returns (143) while scoring in both domains. Targets likely will be hard to come by, especially with DeVante Parker (quadriceps) potentially back in the fold Sunday, but Grant has a number of ways to make an impact, if active.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...