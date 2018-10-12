Grant (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant has dabbled in the Dolphins' passing attack this season, averaging 13.8 yards per catch and hauling in a pair of touchdowns. His primary contribution has been in the return game, though, as he ranks first in kickoff return yardage (378) and second in punt returns (143) while scoring in both domains. Targets likely will be hard to come by, especially with DeVante Parker (quadriceps) potentially back in the fold Sunday, but Grant has a number of ways to make an impact, if active.