Grant is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints with an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

The exact nature of Grant's injury is currently unknown, but he'll likely be a game-time decision Sunday. If he's unable to play, his absence would have the biggest impact on special teams, as Kenyon Drake would likely take over as the Dolphins' primary return man.

