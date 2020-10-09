Grant is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Grant wasn't listed on the Dolphins' injury report to begin the week, but he missed practice Friday with an illness likely related to the bug that's been making its way around the Miami locker room of late. An absence from Grant versus the 49ers would leave Miami without its top depth option behind starting receivers DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Isaiah Ford. Lynn Bowden and Mack Hollins would be the main candidates to handle the No. 4 receiver job in Grant's stead.