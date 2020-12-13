site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Quickly returns Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Grant (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant missed just a couple of plays after hurting his leg in the third quarter. With DaVante Parker (leg) still sidelined, Grant could see an uptick in targets as the de facto No. 1 receiver.
