Grant secured both of his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.

Miami's passing gameplan marginalized every player not not named DeVante Parker, who had a whopping 14 targets while no other wide receiver had more than three. Ryan Fitzpatrick is prone to locking in on his top option, which doesn't bode well for Grant's fantasy prospects even though he's working as Miami's No. 2 receiver with Preston Williams (knee) still on IR. Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) appeared more willing to spread the ball around and give Grant targets, but it remains to be seen which signal-caller will start against the Bengals in Week 13.