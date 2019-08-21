Grant (hamstring) signed a four-year extension with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Grant is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, but he'll now be able to stay with Miami through the 2023 campaign. The 26-year-old caught 21 of 34 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games before suffering an Achilles injury in November. He also made an impact in the return game, with one kick and one punt return touchdown. Grant is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, but he;s returned to practice and could make his preseason debut Thursday versus the Jaguars.

More News
Our Latest Stories