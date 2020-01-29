Play

Grant (ankle) declared himself healthy, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Grant was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 12 loss to Cleveland. He finished the season with just 19 catches for 164 yards on 33 targets in 10 games, but he did have a rushing touchdown and a kick-return score (the fourth special teams TD of his four-year career). Grant has a four-year, $19.7 million extension kicking in for 2020, so he'll presumably be with the Dolphins for at least one or two more seasons. He should be in the mix for the third or fourth WR spot during training camp.

