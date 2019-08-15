Grant (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

Grant injured his hamstring two weeks ago and has yet to return to practice. While the issue was initially thought to be minor his continued absence is cause for some concern. He's expected to serve as the team's kick returner and a depth receiver but his injury may open the door for Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, or Brice Butler to make the final roster.

