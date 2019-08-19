Grant (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Looking to rebound from last year's season-ending Achilles injury, Grant was dealt a setback early in training camp in the form of a hamstring issue. He missed the first two weeks of the preseason but may have a shot to make it back for Thursday's exhibition against the Jaguars. With Allen Hurns and Preston Williams now battling for roles, Grant could find himself fifth or sixth on the depth chart at wide receiver, though he still figures to reign supreme in the return game.

