Grant (Achilles) is practicing Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Grant reportedly looks sharp in 1-on-1 drills, displaying his usual speed and agility. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Nov. 11, declining to provide details apart from denying that he ruptured the tendon. Grant has served as the fourth/fifth receiver and return specialist throughout most of his career, but he could challenge for a top-three WR role this summer if Albert Wilson (hip), Kenny Stills or DeVante Parker disappoints.

