Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Returns from injury
Grant (Achilles) is practicing Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Grant reportedly looks sharp in 1-on-1 drills, displaying his usual speed and agility. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Nov. 11, declining to provide details apart from denying that he ruptured the tendon. Grant has served as the fourth/fifth receiver and return specialist throughout most of his career, but he could challenge for a top-three WR role this summer if Albert Wilson (hip), Kenny Stills or DeVante Parker disappoints.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Preparing for training camp•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Limited to start OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Still rehabbing Achilles injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Denies Achilles rupture•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Hopes to be ready for camp•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Shifts to IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...