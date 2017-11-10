Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Returns to practice Friday
Grant returned to practice Friday one day after being out due to an illness, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant was never in danger of missing the game Monday in Carolina. He will resume his normal punt and kick return roles on special teams for the Dolphins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Out with illness Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Has monster game•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Active for Thursday's game•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Downplays Achilles tightness Thursday•
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...