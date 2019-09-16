Grant caught three of seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Grant also rushed once for a loss of four yards and served as the Dolphins' top return man. He tied DeVante Parker to lead the team in targets Week 2. Given the speedy wideout's penchant for big plays, it's conceivable that Grant could make his way to fantasy relevance if he's able to continue receiving a notable target volume.