The Dolphins placed Grant (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Grant suffered an Achilles injury in the Nov. 11 loss to the Packers that ultimately required surgery, but the Dolphins surprisingly decided to keep him on the 53-man roster for more than two weeks before finally shifting him to IR. Miami will use the open spot on fellow wideout Isaiah Ford, a 2017 seventh-round pick of the club who should fortify the Dolphins' depth at the position with Grant and Albert Wilson (hip) done for the season and Danny Amendola (knee) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) both iffy for Sunday's game against the Bills.

