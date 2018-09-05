Grant (concussion) could see extended snaps in Sunday's season opener with DeVante Parker (finger) doubtful to play, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Already slated for a significant role given his status as the Dolphins' top return man on both punts and kickoffs, Grant may also have heightened responsibilities on offense until Parker is back in commission. However, this is contingent upon Grant being cleared to play himself, since the receiver remains under concussion protocol as of Wednesday morning, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Even if Grant gets the green light, it's hard to get excited about his fantasy prospects since Grant won't be any higher than No. 4 on the depth chart behind Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson.