Grant (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant managed a trio of limited practices last week, but he was ultimately inactive Sunday versus the Redskins. The speedy wideout could need to upgrade to a full practice participant Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Week 7.

