Grant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
It's concerning that Grant was added to the injury report Thursday, which means he suffered a hamstring injury during the practice week. The fifth-year wide receiver was handed a questionable tag as a result. The final verdict may not be available until the inactives list is revealed 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Malcolm Perry, Mack Hollins and Antonio Callaway could see more usage on offense if Grant sits out. Perry and Noah Igbinoghene are candidates to fill in returning punts and kicks.
