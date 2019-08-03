Grant (undisclosed) did not practice Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant hasn't been able to practice since suffering a minor injury Wednesday, but considering the lack of information regarding the severity, it's likely safe to assume the speedy wideout will be just fine. Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford have been the main duo to benefit from Grant's absence, with the latter earning strong reviews following the team's scrimmage Saturday, but neither figure to threaten the 26-year-old's role as a gadget receiver extraordinaire.

