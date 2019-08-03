Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Still out Saturday
Grant (undisclosed) did not practice Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant hasn't been able to practice since suffering a minor injury Wednesday, but considering the lack of information regarding the severity, it's likely safe to assume the speedy wideout will be just fine. Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford have been the main duo to benefit from Grant's absence, with the latter earning strong reviews following the team's scrimmage Saturday, but neither figure to threaten the 26-year-old's role as a gadget receiver extraordinaire.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Nursing minor injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Returns from injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Preparing for training camp•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Limited to start OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Still rehabbing Achilles injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Denies Achilles rupture•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...