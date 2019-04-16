Grant (Achilles) is still working his way back to full strength, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Grant suffered the season-ending injury Nov. 11 and had surgery a week later, but he denied early reports that the issue was an Achilles rupture. Whatever the case, he's still in the rehab process five months later, presumably hoping to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. The 26-year-old figures to have a role in the return game and could even challenge DeVante Parker for a regular spot in three-wide sets.

