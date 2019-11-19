Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Strikes twice in loss
Grant caught all three of his targets for 32 total yards and added a seven-yard touchdown run during Sunday's 37-20 loss to Buffalo. He returned five kicks for 198 total yards and a touchdown.
The game was getting out of hand late in the first half when Grant took the kickoff from a yard back in his own end zone and cut across the field to turn up the far sideline for a 101-yard touchdown, his first return touchdown of the season. Later, in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, he took a pitch from a wildcat formation and swept out to the right untouched for a seven-yard touchdown, his first offensive score of the season. The fact that Grant can get from Point A to Point B in a hurry is not much of a surprise, but he hasn't really made much of that skill this season with just one game in which he recorded five touches. His 39 total yards Sunday marked a season high. It's possible that Miami relies on some trickery, like Sunday's wildcat run, to get Grant the ball more, but he otherwise holds little value Sunday against Cleveland's sixth-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Waiver choices
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Week 12 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Best Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Waivers: Starting options?
Another week, another couple of new names at running back to target. However, this week's options...