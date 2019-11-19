Grant caught all three of his targets for 32 total yards and added a seven-yard touchdown run during Sunday's 37-20 loss to Buffalo. He returned five kicks for 198 total yards and a touchdown.

The game was getting out of hand late in the first half when Grant took the kickoff from a yard back in his own end zone and cut across the field to turn up the far sideline for a 101-yard touchdown, his first return touchdown of the season. Later, in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, he took a pitch from a wildcat formation and swept out to the right untouched for a seven-yard touchdown, his first offensive score of the season. The fact that Grant can get from Point A to Point B in a hurry is not much of a surprise, but he hasn't really made much of that skill this season with just one game in which he recorded five touches. His 39 total yards Sunday marked a season high. It's possible that Miami relies on some trickery, like Sunday's wildcat run, to get Grant the ball more, but he otherwise holds little value Sunday against Cleveland's sixth-ranked pass defense.