Grant sustained a high-ankle sprain during last weekend's 26-25 win over the Raiders and is expected to miss Week 17, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The timing of Grant's injury is inopportune for the Dolphins, as with DeVante Parker (hamstring) coming off back-to-back absences and Preston Williams (foot) still on IR, the team could be without its top three wideouts heading into a must-win Week 17 road game against the Bills. Rapoport called Grant a candidate for IR and said that he'll miss Week 17, but the Dolphins haven't yet officially ruled the 28-year-old return man out.