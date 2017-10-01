Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Suits up Sunday
Grant (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Grant has just one catch for 12 yards in two games to date, but his availability Sunday has special-teams implications with the wideout normally serving as the Dolphins' top punt returner.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Has monster game•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Active for Thursday's game•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Downplays Achilles tightness Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Doesn't have obvious path to more playing time•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Will have packages designed for him•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...