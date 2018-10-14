Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Taking field Week 6
Grant (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Bears.
The speedster will thus be available in a wide receiver corps that will be at full health, given Grant's presence and the return of DeVante Parker (quadriceps). However, with Brock Osweiler under center in place of Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) against an aggressive Bears defense, the fantasy prospects for all of the Dolphins' pass catchers takes a fairly significant hit.
