Grant snagged two of four targets for 27 yards and added a five-yard run during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

Grant has been primarily limited to underneath routes through two weeks, but showed that he has the ability to burn opponents during his Week 1 return for a touchdown. The diminutive target leads the team in targets through two weeks, but may face the squeeze upon DeVante Parker's (finger) forthcoming return to the lineup.