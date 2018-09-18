Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Tallies 32 yards
Grant snagged two of four targets for 27 yards and added a five-yard run during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.
Grant has been primarily limited to underneath routes through two weeks, but showed that he has the ability to burn opponents during his Week 1 return for a touchdown. The diminutive target leads the team in targets through two weeks, but may face the squeeze upon DeVante Parker's (finger) forthcoming return to the lineup.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Enters starting lineup•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: At practice, but in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Slated for extra snaps in season opener•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Exits with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Makes most of opportunity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...