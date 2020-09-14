Grant caught two three of four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Grant, like the rest of Miami's receiving corps, was held in check by the Patriots' secondary for the entire duration of Sunday's contest. Nor did Grant manage to make an impact on special teams, as his only punt return resulted in a loss of three yards. As the No. 3 wideout at best in an unreliable offense, Grant won't warrant fantasy consideration in most formats when he suits up against Buffalo in Week 2.