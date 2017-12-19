Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Totals 20 yards from scrimmage
Grant rushed once for seven yards and caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Grant scored his first touchdown of the season against the Patriots last week, but that was never expected to turn him into a viable fantasy option. The 25-year-old has six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in 14 games this season.
