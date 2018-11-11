Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Trending toward playing Week 10
Grant (Achilles), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Achilles injury has plagued Grant for a few weeks now, but the wideout has apparently convinced the Dolphins' training staff that the issue is something he can continue to play through after he practiced Wednesday through Friday in a limited fashion. Even so, Grant looks to be no better than the fourth option at receiver in a middling Dolphins passing attack after trailing both DeVante Parker (89 percent) and Danny Amendola (82 percent) in offensive snap share in the 13-6 win over the Jets in Week 9 at 51 percent. Grant did play one more snap in the contest than Kenny Stills, but Stills was limited while returning from a one-game absence due to a groin injury and is expected to step into a larger role Sunday.
