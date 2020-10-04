Grant brought in three of four targets for 36 yards and returned one punt for 11 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Grant checked in third among Dolphins wideouts in receptions and receiving yardage, trailing DeVante Parker and Isaiah Ford. He was coming off having compiled 107 all-purpose yards in a Week 3 victory against the Jaguars, and although his day wasn't quite as productive Sunday, Grant's catch total equaled a season high while his yardage tally was a new high-water mark in 2020. The speedster will look to build on his numbers in a Week 5 road matchup against the 49ers.