Grant reeled in both of his targets for 17 yards during the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Grant fell back to earth after logging two touchdowns and 70 yards in Week 3. Miami's offense was devoid of trick plays or creative utilization Sunday, and failed to move the ball at all until a meaningless Brock Osweiler led touchdown drive after the game was well out of hand. It's difficult to determine what sort of offensive role Grant will receive on a week-to-week basis, but at the very least the Dolphins' offense should bounce back from Sunday's forgettable performance.