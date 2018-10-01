Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Two catches in loss
Grant reeled in both of his targets for 17 yards during the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Grant fell back to earth after logging two touchdowns and 70 yards in Week 3. Miami's offense was devoid of trick plays or creative utilization Sunday, and failed to move the ball at all until a meaningless Brock Osweiler led touchdown drive after the game was well out of hand. It's difficult to determine what sort of offensive role Grant will receive on a week-to-week basis, but at the very least the Dolphins' offense should bounce back from Sunday's forgettable performance.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Flashes upside Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Tallies 32 yards•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Enters starting lineup•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: At practice, but in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Slated for extra snaps in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...