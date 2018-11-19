Grant will undergo season-ending surgery Monday to address the Achilles injury he sustained in the Dolphins' Week 10 loss to the Packers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins have placed Grant on injured reserve, a league source tells Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

While the loss of Grant is another hit to the injury-plagued Dolphins, the wideout at least received good news regarding his prognosis. Grant, whose injury was previously labeled as a leg issue by the team, didn't suffer a ruptured Achilles' tendon, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, which will allow him to avoid a full reconstructive surgery that would have necessitated a longer recovery process. Instead, Grant will require a more minor procedure to address the injury, which should put him on track to be 100 percent for the start of training camp next summer. With both Grant and fellow wideout Albert Wilson (hip) now done for the season, Miami will proceed with Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and DeVante Parker (shoulder) as its primary targets at the position.