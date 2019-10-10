Grant (hamstring) is not expected to suit up Sunday against the Redskins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant has been limited in practice for two consecutive days, but he nonetheless doesn't appear ready to retake the field. As long as Grant is unable to go, the Dolphins will need to find another option to handle kick and punt returns.

