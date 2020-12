Grant (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins notably elevated Isaiah Ford from their practice squad Saturday, a move that gives the team added wide receiver depth if Grant is indeed made inactive prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. On the plus side for Miami's offense, top wideout DeVante Parker (hamstring) "is hopeful he can play" versus New England, per Pelissero.