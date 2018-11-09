Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Week 10 status in question
Grant (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant's practice reps were capped all week by an Achilles injury, an issue that could rear its head on the field at some point in the second half of the season. For the time being, though, he has a chance to suit up Sunday afternoon, which will be revealed approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff. If he's deemed available to the Dolphins offense, Grant will be a fringe option in the passing game behind fellow wideouts DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola.
