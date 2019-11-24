Play

Grant (ankle) is ruled out to return against the Browns on Sunday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's contest. In his stead, expect Allen Hurns to serve the No. 3 receiver behind DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson. Grant's absence is also a notable blow to Miami's special teams, as he normally handles both punt and kick return duties.

