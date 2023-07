Ramsey was carted to the locker room after suffering an injury during practice to what appeared to be his left knee Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

A big offseason addition for Miami, Ramsey's tenure isn't off to a good start. After grabbing his left knee following a play guarding Tyreek Hill, the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback was checked out by trainers on the sideline. The extent of his injury is unknown for now.