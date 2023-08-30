The Dolphins are expected to place Ramsey (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Ramsey is expected to miss the majority of the season after undergoing surgery in late July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, so the looming move to IR comes as no surprise. The Dolphins are currently projecting Ramsey for a return at some point in December.
