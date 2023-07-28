Ramsey (knee) had his meniscus repaired Friday morning and now is expected to miss most of the 2023 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report says Ramsey will be out until December, an outcome he hinted at Thursday when he tweeted that his "end of the season push" would be "legendary." Other players have missed entire seasons after summer meniscus repairs -- including then-Vikings TE Irv Smith in 2021 -- but there's at least some chance for a same-season return in this case, given that Ramsey suffered the injury at the very start of training camp and is on a team with a realistic chance at a deep postseason run. That chance would be better with Ramsey in the Week 1 lineup, of course, but the Dolphins still have a respectable-looking CB group between standout Xavien Howard, slot man Kader Kohou, second-round rookie Cam Smith and former slot starter Nik Needham. They've also got thee starting-caliber safeties in Jevon Holland, DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones