The Rams agreed to trade Ramsey (shoulder) to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and Hunter Long on Sunday, but the deal won't be processed until Wednesday, when the new league year begins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ramsey hasn't missed a game over the past two seasons despite AC joint sprains in both of his shoulders. He had surgery on the left shoulder last offseason and underwent a procedure on the right one this offseason, but he's expected to be 100 percent healthy for the 2023 campaign. With the trade, Ramsey will have his 2023 and 2024 salaries fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and will be set to make around 20 million each season. Paired with Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, Ramsey should make Miami's secondary one of the most formidable units in the league.