The Dolphins are slated to place Ramsey (knee) on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ramsey is recovering from surgery undergone late July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, so his placement on IR doesn't come as a surprise. The hope seems to be that Ramsey could make a return late December, so though placement on IR only requires four games to be missed, the star cornerback will likely be out most of the regular season. With Nik Needham (Achilles) also starting on the PUP list, Miami will need rookie second-round pick Cam Smith to step up quickly alongside Xavien Howard.