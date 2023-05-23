Ramsey (shoulder) went through drills Tuesday at OTAs, but he didn't participate in the 7-on-7 session, Yianni Kourakis of WPBF25 News reports.

Ramsey has yet to miss a game over the past two seasons despite dealing with AC joint sprains in both of his shoulders. He's undergone surgeries in consecutive offseasons to correct the injuries and is expected to be 100 percent healthy for the start of the 2023 campaign, but the Dolphins, who traded for the 2016 first-round pick this offseason, will presumably be cautious with their new star cornerback.