Ramsey recorded 22 tackles (18 solo), five pass breakups and three interceptions across 10 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2023.

Ramsey missed the first even games of the 2023 campaign due to a knee injury suffered in training camp, and while further knee issues limited his snap count on a handful of occasions, he didn't miss another contest on the season. With Ramsey on the field Miami's secondary was markedly improved, and there's no doubt that the 29-year-old remains a pillar of the team's plans going forward, especially with Xavien Howard's play having declined recently. Howard's contract will likely need to be restructured this offseason in order for him to remain with Miami, but Ramsey is at least entrenched as a lockdown starter for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.