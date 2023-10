Ramsey (knee) is planning to return from injured reserve on Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ramsey was designated to return from injured reserve prior to Miami's Week 7 matchup against the Eagles. He's steadily picked up his practice participation since and took 7-on-7 reps Wednesday. Ramsey will officially need to be activated from injured reserve to suit up, though he appears to be in line to make his Dolphins debut.