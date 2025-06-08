Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Not expected to attend minicamp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramsey is not planning to attend the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp during the coming week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was reported in mid-April that Ramsey and the Dolphins were mutually interested in parting ways via a trade, and that sentiment doesn't seem to have changed on either side. Though a deal hasn't come to fruition yet, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post suggested in late May that the Rams, Cowboys and Commanders could be possible suitors. Per Rapoport, Ramsey is planning to stay away from the Dolphins until the situation is resolved.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Time in Miami nearing end•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Trade might be coming•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Plays all 17 games in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Nabs second pick of season•