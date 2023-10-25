Ramsey (knee) saw an increase in reps and intensity at Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey also took reps with the starting defense during 7-on-7 drills. The star cornerback is looking to make his season debut after suffering a torn meniscus in July. He returned to practice last week, but ultimately wasn't activated from injured reserve ahead of the Dolphins' loss to the Eagles this past Sunday. He hasn't been ruled out from being reinstated to the 53-man roster ahead of this Sunday's game against the Patriots.